InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INNV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INNV opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

In other InnovAge news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

