Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.80 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.33. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. Infosys has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

