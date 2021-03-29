Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

