Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

