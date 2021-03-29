Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Upgraded to Outperform by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE INDO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. Indonesia Energy has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.87.
Indonesia Energy Company Profile
