Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Upgraded to Outperform by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE INDO opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. Indonesia Energy has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

