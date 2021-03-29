Independent Research Reiterates €4.20 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.37 ($6.32).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.22 ($6.14) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

