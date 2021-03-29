Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 23rd

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.72 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.