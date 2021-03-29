Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Immuron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immuron stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Immuron has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

