ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IMUC stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile
