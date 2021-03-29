ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMUC stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

