Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,024. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

