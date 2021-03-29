Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Short Interest Update

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Immofinanz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

IMMZF stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Immofinanz has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

