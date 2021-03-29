IMC Chicago LLC Sells 18,284 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 389,960 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

PPA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,843. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

