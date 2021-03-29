IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS traded up $2.99 on Monday, reaching $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day moving average of $148.50.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.