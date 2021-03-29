IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.06% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,282,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

