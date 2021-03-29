Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Short Interest Update

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISNS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,350. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Image Sensing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

