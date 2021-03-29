IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Up 313.3% in March

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other IKONICS news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $64,179.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,767 shares of company stock worth $141,106,590 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IKNX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. IKONICS has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

