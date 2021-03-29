II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.68.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $70.55 on Friday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

