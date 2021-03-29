IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.66. 3,376,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,497,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.86 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

