IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.62. The company had a trading volume of 174,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $209.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

