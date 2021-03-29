IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.78. 96,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

