IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,551,000.

RSP traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $141.02. 76,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,707. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $142.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

