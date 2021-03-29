IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.07.

NYSE INFO opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

