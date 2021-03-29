Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,847.36

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $143,847.36 and $175.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.08 or 1.00117838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00086449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,412,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,399,538 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

