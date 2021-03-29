IGM Biosciences (IGMS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect IGM Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $78.33 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of -1.12.
In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.
