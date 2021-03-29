IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

IF Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 14.10%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of IF Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

