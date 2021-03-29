IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. Invests $50.97 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,499,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,974,000. Luminar Technologies accounts for 3.1% of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. owned about 0.46% of Luminar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,906,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.94. 91,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

