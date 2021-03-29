Ideanomics (IDEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IDEX opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

