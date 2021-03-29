ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Up 110.6% in March

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the February 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,571. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

