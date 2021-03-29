iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICAD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 621.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

