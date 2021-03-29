Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 9.1%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.67 and last traded at $52.86. Approximately 6,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 444,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

