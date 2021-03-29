Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.