HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $1.00

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $742.87 million and approximately $763.79 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.24 or 0.00621135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 741,746,751 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.