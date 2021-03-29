Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Humana by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Humana by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

HUM opened at $423.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.88 and its 200-day moving average is $406.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.49 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

