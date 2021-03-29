Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 5th

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III had issued 52,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

