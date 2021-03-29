Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded up $6.86 on Monday, hitting $365.08. 89,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $205.26 and a twelve month high of $385.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.