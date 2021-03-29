Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRSV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 3,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,193. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

