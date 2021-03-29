Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.07% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

BTAQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,269. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.