Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 37,148 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,605. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

