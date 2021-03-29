Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,864 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of BeiGene worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BeiGene by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in BeiGene by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $31,918,377. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

BGNE traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.26 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.83. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

