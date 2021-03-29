Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.74

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 3997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research firms recently commented on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $154,418.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

