HN Saltoro Capital LP Invests $4.23 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,172.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

