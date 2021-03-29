HMI Capital Management L.P. Takes $166.68 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 716,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,681,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.7% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $225.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $609.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

