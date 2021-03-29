Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Hill International worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Hill International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 671,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill International stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Hill International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

