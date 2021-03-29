Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

