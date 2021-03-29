Hermez Network Price Reaches $6.72 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00011540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $31.57 million and $1.55 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00059398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00219732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.00 or 0.00965485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00079163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029701 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.