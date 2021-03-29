Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPST traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 48,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Hempstract has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

