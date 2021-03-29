Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HPST traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. 48,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Hempstract has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.17.
About Hempstract
