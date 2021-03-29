HempCoin Market Cap Hits $3.95 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $8,175.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,230,697 coins and its circulating supply is 261,095,547 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

