Helmet.insure Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and $3.86 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00220859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.95 or 0.00965246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00051826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00078658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,073,173 coins.

