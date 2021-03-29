Hellenic Coin Price Hits $2.44 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00004197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $170.79 million and approximately $359,590.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00334792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

