HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

HDELY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 29,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

